Struggling Singaporean claims he lost his job thanks to the Govt’s COVID-19 measures

A Facebook user’s claim that he lost his job due to the Government’s measures to curb COVID-19 is trending online.

In a social media post published on Sunday (17 May) evening, Facebook user Gek Poh explained that he makes a living by working as a part-time driver for a cleaning company and by renting out the common room in his flat to a Filipina. Mr Poh’s tenant, who has been renting his room for several years, apparently works as a staff nurse at a nursing home.

Despite the circuit breaker restrictions, Mr Poh was initially able to continue working since he was considered an essential service worker. Mr Poh, however, claimed that the new COVID-19 measures implemented by the Ministry of Health (MOH) prohibits him from working due to his tenant’s job.

Mr Poh explained that his tenant would have to move out and stay at a hotel if anyone else in her place of residence also went to work during the circuit breaker period, because she works with vulnerable folks in a nursing home.

Although he understands MOH’s concern that frontline staff cannot risk infection, Mr Poh said that he now had no choice but to quit his job since his longtime tenant would be forced to move out if he did not do so, leaving him without his monthly rental income.

Revealing that he is a Merdeka Generation Singaporean who is supporting his elderly parents, Mr Poh shared his frustrations over the lack of job opportunities given his age and the economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He wrote:

“Because of MOH, I lost half of my household income even though I would very much like to continue working. I now (sic) facing financial dilemma…With two elderly at home to feed, how to survive?

“Myself already (sic) a Merdeka Gen person, where to find other job? Previously I drove taxi, then did odd jobs doing driving assignments, now all gone due to pandemic. Who can compensate my financial loss? How to survive now? Will govt help me feed my two elderly parents?

“Does MOH realize they make new policies affect us older Singaporeans who actually willing to work???? I wanted to see my MP for my case but guess what??? MPS sessions now all suspended! Totally at a lost now.”

The Independent has reached out to MOH for comment. We will update this story once we receive a response.

