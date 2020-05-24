Stay off the couch and keep fit during the circuit breaker period with online home workouts

- Advertisement -

While the circuit breaker dictates that we really must stay at home, that’s no reason to neglect exercise. It might seem preferable to be in couch potato mode, binge-watching movies and gorging on baked creations (yum!), but nobody really wants to develop a circuit breaker belly, and let’s face it—physical health is important, too!

With more time on your hands, 20 or 30 minutes of physical activity everyday is totally possible (and it won’t hurt; if anything, you’ll thank yourself when those endorphins kick in!). We’ve put together a range of effective exercise resources you can access from home during the circuit breaker period.

Singapore gyms offering online workouts

Pining for your local gym? A number of fitness centres in Singapore are offering online workouts, so you don’t have to miss out on your daily heart-pumping, strength-producing, sweat sessions.

Axiom doesn't just do spinning classes. For the circuit breaker period, it is offering #AxAtHome workout routines and exercises challenges to keep you on your toes. Follow the studio's Instagram and Facebook pages to see what's going on.

Bbounce Studio is providing live Instagram and Zoom workouts for those stuck at home. For classes and schedules, head to its Instagram and Facebook pages!

Boom Singapore presents online boxing-inspired workouts for toned, ripped arms as well as full-body exercises for a healthier you. Boom is also offering a HIIT-based Boomcamp workout on Instagram Live. Refer over to its Instagram and Facebook sites for more details.

Box Office Fitness has workouts specifically designed for the circuit breaker period. The great thing about the gym’s workouts is that absolutely no equipment is required! Beat the laziness and check out its Instagram and Facebook pages to tune into different workouts.

CruCycle is offering high-intensity virtual workouts featuring shadow-boxing for intense cardio and strength-building, along with other bodyweight workout videos. Check out its Instagram and Facebook page for further information.

Instagram Facebook Fitness First is hosting a series of live stream workouts and videos on its Fitness First Singapore social media pages. From Les Mills Bodycombat workouts to dance sessions, the global fitness brand has much to offer those who want to keep fit from home. Its Instagram and Facebook pages have more information.

Haus Athletics has announced on its Facebook page that live workout sessions will very soon be streamed from their studios! In the meantime, head over to its Instagram account to view episodes of its "HIIT It At Home" programmes, where instructors demonstrate effective and easy-to-follow bodyweight exercises.

Pure Fitness has gone online with a range of exercises, such as yoga, pilates and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). For the latest, visit its Instagram and Facebook profiles.

Ritual, also known as the "30-minute gym", has introduced its #RitualAnywhere workout series, which anyone can do, from anywhere! It also offers stretching tips for those who sit a lot, especially when working from home. For more details, go to its Instagram and Facebook accounts.

ATHLEAN-X offers a vast array of workouts, plus exercise and nutrition tips, with a special emphasis on science and anatomy. Check out the "10 Greatest Home Exercises of All Time", especially made for the current stay-at-home situation.

Joanna Soh is the personal trainer you need to motivate and whip you into shape. Her channel features tons of exercise videos, advice on healthy eating and a plethora of "Crazy Workout Challenges" (an actual section in her channel!).

Samery Moras Taekwondo is the channel to follow if you're into martial arts. Hosted by a fourth-degree black belt holder in Taekwondo, it showcases a good variety of at-home training videos that suit even beginner martial artists.

is the channel to follow if you’re into martial arts. Hosted by a fourth-degree black belt holder in Taekwondo, it showcases a good variety of at-home training videos that suit even beginner martial artists. Sunny Funny Fitness

Yoga With Adriene There’s no better time like the present to get serious about fitness and well-being and to cultivate healthy exercise habits. /TISG