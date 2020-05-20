Stars celebrate completion of hit Korean series

- Advertisement -

The hit Korean series The World Of The Married ended on Saturday (May 16), after 16 episodes and two specials.

In a newly-released behind-the-scenes video, the cast is shown talking about being part of the series and addressing its fans, according to soompi.com on Monday (May 18).

The JTBC drama hit a new record for highest viewership ratings ever achieved by any drama in Korean cable network history.

Han So Hee, who played Yeo Da Kyung, said that although she felt like a weight had been lifted now that the drama had concluded, she also felt more sad. She had mixed emotions and felt that she was lacking in many ways. She expressed gratitude to those who laughed and cried with her, adding that she hoped to improve in her career.

Park Hae Joon, who portrayed Lee Tae Oh, said he did not expect to receive this much interest and that he was really surprised. He felt relieved that the viewers enjoyed it so much. He added that the cast and crew worked hard and that he felt sad that it had come to an end. He also hoped that viewers would take interest in the future of the cast of show.

Kim Hee Ae, who played Ji Sun Woo, said she was in character for almost a year. She said it was going to be awkward now and she wondered if she would be able to live life without Ji Sun Woo. She felt happy receiving love from viewers and she also felt relieved that she had completed a difficult assignment. She also asked for viewers to stay healthy.

Jeon Jin Seo and Lee Ro Eun also gave thanks to viewers.

Chae Gook Hee, who played Sul Myung Sook, revealed that she did not know that there were people interested in her character. She thanked viewers for their support and said that the drama was very meaningful for her as well.

Lee Moo Saeng, who played Kim Yoon Ki, thanked viewers for their support. He also felt happy that the series ended successfully.

Kim Young Min, who played Son Je Hyuk, said it was an honour to work with the best cast and crew. The team did well because the viewers loved the drama so much. He also expressed gratitude to the viewers of the series.

Park Sun Young, who portrayed Go Ye Rim, thanked everyone for their interest and love, which led the team to gather strength and work hard. She said that she had fun during filming because of the great drama, great senior actors and great director.