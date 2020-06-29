SPP’s Osman Sulaiman questions whether PAP’s Malay candidates will be effective

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Following the People’s Action Party’s introduction of its candidates, a Singapore People’s Party member, Mr Osman Sulaiman, took to Facebook on Friday (June 26) to question whether the six Malay candidates among them would be able to effect change for the community.

The six Malay PAP candidates for the General Election are:

Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, 30, Associate director at TSMP Law Corporation. Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman, 48, Former Islamic Religious Council of Singapore deputy chief executive. Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, 39, Lawyer. Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah, 42, Senior lecturer at Republic Polytechnic. Mr Mohamed Sharael Mohd Taha, 39, Vice-president for the strategy and project management office at Singapore Aero Engine Services (On secondment from Rolls-Royce). Ms Mariam Jaafar, 43, Singapore managing director and partner for Boston Consulting Group.

Mr Osman said that he was mainly concerned with how the candidates planned on helping members of the Malay community with academic advancement and fighting workplace discrimination.

“Malays remain disproportionately represented among the lowest income groups, and on the receiving end of structural discrimination for decades,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Upon looking at the list, Mr Osman said on Facebook: “I have no doubt that they are of good standing but what are their plans to address the above issues considering that for the past 50 years, the others have failed?”

The SPP is contesting in only two areas in the General Election. Party Chairman Jose Raymond will be standing in Potong Pasir SMC. Mr Osman is in the SPP team that will contest in the four-member Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC. The others members of the team are party Secretary-General Steve Chia, Vice-Chairman Williamson Lee and member Melvyn Chiu.

The comments on Mr Osman’s post were largely appreciative, yet somewhat cynical towards his insights.

/TISG