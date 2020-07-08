SPP’s Jose Raymond shares party’s “final burst” in Potong Pasir SMC

- Advertisement -

Singapore People’s Party leader Jose Raymond has shared snippets of his last hurrah for the General Election.

The opposition candidate took to Facebook on Wednesday (July 8) to share photos of his home visits in Potong Pasir Single-Member Constituency.

Mr Raymond is up against the People’s Action Party’s Mr Sitoh Yih Pin.

- Advertisement -

According to a recent story by channelnewsasia.com, in his Constituency Political Broadcast for Potong Pasir SMC, Mr Raymond reminded Singaporeans that their dreams for the nation are showcased through who they vote for on Polling Day. He said: “Our journey towards a better tomorrow will begin with the choices we make on election day. We can either opt for status quo or we can look forward to a new dawn and new beginnings.”

Asking Singaporeans what kind of future they want to leave to succeeding generations, he pointed to the issue of having a balance in Parliament. “Can we allow a Parliament without diverse voices and devoid of political debate?” He said the nation and its people would be “best served through political competition”.

Mr Raymond called on Singaporeans to vote according to the future they hope for, saying: “Your choice on July 10 will determine the kind of future we build for Singapore and for all Singaporeans. If you believe that we can make Potong Pasir SMC a special town, then I need you to journey with me throughout, not just residents from Potong Pasir but residents from Joo Seng, Bidadari, Sennett Estate, Woodleigh and Tai Seng.”

In these elections, Potong Pasir SMC’s electoral boundaries were altered for the first time in decades. Two polling districts previously in Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency (GRC) have been added to it.

In response to Mr Raymond’s post, in which he captioned his photos with the words, “Our final burst. Today, we go again”, netizens rallied behind him to express their support on Polling Day, which is Friday (July 10).

Photo: Screengrab from Facebook comments / Jose Raymond 乔立盟