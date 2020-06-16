SPP’s Jose Raymond launches online portal, thanks Potong Pasir for support

- Advertisement -

In a recent video, Singapore People’s Party (SPP) chairman Jose Raymond thanked Potong Pasir for its support and announced that he has launched an online portal where people can reach out to SPP should they be in need of assistance or for those wanting to volunteer.

Mr Raymond on Sunday (June 14) shared a video message on his Facebook page, expressing his gratitude for those who have supported the cause of SPP. Beginning with a short report of his pre-circuit breaker ground work, Mr Raymond said that before the circuit breaker measures were implemented, he was able to conduct in-person visits in the majority of Joo Seng. “As soon as the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee released its report, I managed to cover most of the blocks in Joo Seng and parts of the private estate before the circuit breaker measures kicked in,” he said. “If the elections (are) called soon, then I will find other ways to reach out to the residents whom I have not been able to meet yet.”

Though talk of the upcoming elections has been circulating, political parties in Singapore are now adapting to the restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. With large gatherings being prohibited and movement being limited, it is safe to assume that much of the battle of the nearing elections will be fought on the battlegrounds of cyberspace.

In line with this, Mr Raymond announced that he has launched an online portal, where residents can reach out to the party for any concerns they may have. Those who wish to volunteer to support the SPP may also get in touch with the party through the newly-launched site.

In his video message, Mr Raymond also made sure to relay a message of gratitude for all those who have supported him and the SPP so far. “I would like to thank all of you for making my journey in Potong Pasir a meaningful one,” said Mr Raymond. “We will do our best to help as many of you as possible, especially those in need.”

To conclude his message, Mr Raymond left viewers with reminders to keep healthy and to continue supporting one another.

Netizens rallied behind Mr Raymond’s video, and left messages expressing support for the opposition politician.