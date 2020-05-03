S’pore’s oldest Covid-19 survivor, 102 years old, discharged on May 1

- Advertisement -

Singapore – As the world continues its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, every bit of good news is worth sharing to uplift everyone currently stuck at home or those fighting at the front lines.

On Friday (May 1), Madam Yap Lay Hong was discharged from Tan Tock Seng Hospital. She is 102 years old and is Singapore’s oldest Covid-19 survivor.

According to the Facebook post of Everyday SG, Madam Yap was among the 16 residents at the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home who contracted the virus.

“Today is a day of happiness as we welcome home our residents who fought hard to recover and overcome the Covid-19 virus,” shared the nursing home on Friday. The patients were discharged from different hospitals and are now recuperating at home. “We thank the heroic and selfless efforts of our front-line healthcare colleagues who nursed them back to health,” they added.

Madam Yap, who was born in 1918 during the Spanish flu pandemic, has gone through a couple of worldwide crises and is one of the few centenarians who won over Covid-19. The record-holder is a 107-year-old Dutch woman in the Netherlands named Cornelia Ras who took about 20 days to recover from the virus.

A mother of five, the grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 13, Madam Yap’s good news of recovery was an answered prayer for the family.

Her second son, Mr Alan Ho, shared with media that his mother has always been in good health, and he was “confident she can pull through.” After testing positive on April 1, Madam Yap proved Covid-19 was no match for her.

“When the coronavirus broke out in Wuhan, I already told my mother about it, and how it had infected tens of thousands of people and many had died,” said Mr Ho who advised his mother to be extra careful. The post added that Madam Yap had a lifestyle of being “fiercely independent and mobile even at the age of 102.” She would take daily walks and bathed herself under supervision.

“Her daily lifestyle and even overcoming Covid-19 are a true testament to her resilience and tenacity. Her story shines a light of hope in all of us overcoming this battle as a nation and community,” said Mr Ho.

Netizens shared in celebrating the good news and wished Madam Ho and her family all the best. “You are an inspiration to all,” said Lee Hup Onn.

Joey Ng noted that she survived World War II and once again Covid-19. “God bless Ah Grandma.”

Many also extended their appreciation to all the front-line health care workers for continuing the fight alongside everyone battling the virus.

