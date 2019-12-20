S’poreans least satisfied with cost of living: Blackbox survey on government satisfaction

- Advertisement -

According to a survey done by Blackbox Corp on government satisfaction levels, Singaporeans are least satisfied with the cost of living in the country, but are happiest with national security and crime levels.

The survey calculated the Government Satisfaction Index (GSI) for November 2019, which was published on Dec 13.

Comparing the results to those of the previous month, management of the economy and population fell by two points. Public transport gained the most this month, with a 6-point increase, followed by level of salaries and wages with a 3-point increase and cost of living, also with a 3-point increase.

- Advertisement -

The survey also shows that Government Satisfaction level remained the same at 80 points since January 2019.

Since last month (Oct 2019) however, government satisfaction with regards to the following categories decreased: defence/national security, racial relations/integration, the environment, management of the economy, government accountability and population management.

The largest decrease in government satisfaction since last month were in population management and management of the economy.

With deep roots in social research and strategic communications, Blackbox has adopted a data+ philosophy, calling themselves data content specialists and providing both the insights that shed light on an issue or problem, as well as an array of methods to bring these to life to ensure their value and to ensure they are actionable.

While it is unclear what type of people were surveyed, TISG has reached out to Blackbox Corp for more information, comment and clarification. /TISG