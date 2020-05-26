S’porean businessman whips up giant biryani Eid feast for 600 migrant workers

- Advertisement -

Singapore—At a time when life has likely been particularly challenging for the country’s migrant workers, one businessman sought to bring good cheer by whipping up a biryani feast that fed at least 600 people to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Singaporean businessman Dushyant Kumar, his wife, and a group of cooks planned and executed a delicious Eid feast for the workers, many of whom have spent the month-long fasting period under quarantine in their dormitories.

According to Reuters, Mr Kumar used an old family recipe in preparing the biryani for the workers, which was prepared in the kitchen of one restaurant.

He said, “Usually, if they are with their family, they will get to enjoy these kinds of dishes, because everyone will cook and eat, but here these guys are alone.”

Mr Kumar’s initiative to bring joy to the workers was funded in part by donors and a non-government organisation. He has been overseeing 1,000 meals which have been delivered daily to foreign workers placed under quarantine since last month, when circuit breaker restrictions were put in place to curb the rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore.

- Advertisement -

The businessman expressed care and concern for the workers’ well-being, saying “we want to make sure they don’t feel left out,” during the holidays, and that “the smile on their face gives you a lot of satisfaction,” reported Reuters.

While the workers’ employers are mandated to provide for the meals of the workers during their quarantine and the circuit breaker period, non-government organisations have also stepped in to assist with this as well.

Singapore has around 300,000 such migrant workers all over the country, many of whom live in purpose-built dormitories, whose cramped and at times unhygienic conditions have been thrust into the national spotlight since early last month due to the large number of Covid-19 cases.

To date, the country has had 31,960 coronavirus cases. There have been 15,738 individuals who have recovered from the illness, as well as 23 deaths. -/TISG

Read related: Virus lockdowns stifle Eid celebrations as infections rise