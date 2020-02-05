S’pore to donate S$1 million, medicine, and other supplies to China to combat Wuhan virus

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) released a press statement on February 4, Tuesday, announcing that the Singapore Government will be providing support to the communities in China, specifically those that have been affected by the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak.

In was indicated in the press statement that the Government will be partnering and supporting the Singapore Red Cross (SRC), Singapore Trade Associations and Chambers, companies and local community organisations in the launch of a public appeal to provide humanitarian assistance and funds for those affected by the Wuhan virus in China.

“The Singapore Government will provide seed funding of S$1,000,000 and also medicine, medical supplies, and diagnostic test kits for the nCoV for use in laboratories,” noted the press statement.

“Singapore wishes China well in its efforts to fight the nCoV. The viral epidemic is a common threat to all of us. Singapore is confident that through close cooperation, China, Singapore and the rest of the international community will overcome this challenge,” said MFA.

On the same day, SRC launched the public appeal for donations and over S$70,000 has been received from 387 donators as of writing. The goal listed on the page is S$100,000.

CEO and Secretary General of SRC, Benjamin William notes that “Together with the International Red Cross Movement, we have been closely monitoring the situation since the onset of the crisis. We expect the outbreak to continue to spread in China and geographically with the number of new cases rising in the next days and weeks.”

It is the objective of SRC to provide well-planned responses focused on the communities that have been severely affected by the Wuhan virus outbreak.

A two-man team from SRC will be sent to the Asia Pacific Office of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), to further discuss in detail the strategies and areas needing SRC support.

Another representative will be sent to the IFRC office in Kuala Lumpur with the same objectives.

SRC noted that all funds for this endeavour will be handled by the organisation and will be distributed in collaboration with the IRFC and China Red Cross.

“Singapore Red Cross will take all the necessary measures to ensure that the funds collected are channelled to help the deserving communities.”

How to donate

Below are the details posted on the SRC website for those who wish to donate:

Cash donation – Red Cross House, 15 Penang Lane, Singapore 238486 (Office hours: Monday to Friday, 9 am to 6 pm)

Cheque donation – Please make cheque payable to ‘Singapore Red Cross Society’, to be posted to the above address. Please leave your name, postal address and indicate “Coronavirus Response 2020” at the back of your cheque.

Note: Donations to overseas efforts are not tax-deductible.