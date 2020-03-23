S’pore team helps Malaysian workers with no place to stay

- Advertisement -

A Singaporean quickly put together a team that went around the island to extend a helping hand to Malaysian workers left with no accommodation after Malaysia’s 2-week lockdown from Wednesday (March 18).

Mr Delane Lim shared his joy for giving in a Facebook post on Friday (March 20). He told the background story of his small yet effective initiative to help those workers.

The original plan was to find a place for the workers to stay in. “We were toying (with) the idea of securing them a roof over their head (i.e. hostel or campsites),” he wrote. However, due to too much red tape and too many approval processes, quick improvisation was required. And Mr Lim and his friends did not fail to deliver.

#OpsRoofUp set off an hour before midnight reaching out to stranded Malaysian workers and homeless by giving them our… Posted by Delane Lim on Thursday, March 19, 2020

“Since all our school camps were either cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19, we decided to give our supply of sleeping bags, travel pillows and toiletries which were actually meant for our March camps to those who need(ed) it,” he said, highlighting the versatility of such items, which can be used just about anywhere.

Mr Lim’s team also left room for others to take part in the outreach, anticipating kindness extended by other parties.

Shortly after planning out things, the team of 15, which included a family of 5, rolled out in 6 vehicles at 11 pm on Thursday (March 19). They circled the streets, looking for homeless people to whom they could distribute “OpsRoofUp” kits. Each kit contained a sleeping bag, a pillow, toiletries, hand sanitiser and a mask.

At the end of his post, Mr Lim acknowledged the Singapore Government’s initiative to care for the affected Malaysians, saying that it was doing better than other governments. He shared that some Malaysians were grateful for the care of both the Singapore Government and Singaporeans in general.

“We also managed to encourage these Malaysians to seek shelter at Jurong East Sports Hall,” said Mr Lim, although “many preferred to stay put because they need(ed) to wake up super early to work”.

The experience was helpful not only to the Malaysians who received the kindness extended to them but also to the givers, who were reminded of the privilege that came with being Singaporean. “I am glad my team felt the same way and learnt to appreciate our lives in Singapore. Not easy, but better than many of our peers in other countries,” said Mr Lim. /TISG