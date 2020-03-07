S’pore family raises more than S$50,000 for Indonesian domestic helper in ICU

A family in Singapore has raised more than S$50,000 to help their Indonesian domestic helper who fell ill suddenly and is now in an intensive care unit (ICU) in hospital.
On Thursday (March 5), a post was shared on Instagram under the name @ibrokar, who requested help from the online community.
At the introduction, @ibrokar, or Mr Ibrohim, wrote: “This is my helper. She’s been working for us since 2018. She’s a great helper, and we planned to extend her contract. Diligent, honest and kind. She really takes care of my mum and the household well. She’s 33 years old, with two young kids, aged 4 and 9. To us, she’s like family.”
The man said that on Feb 7, the helper, Ms Siti Sariyah bte Murbaksari, fainted and experienced seizures. She was immediately taken to hospital, where she continued to have recurring seizures. After almost one month in Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Ms Siti is still in ICU.
Doctors believe Ms Siti has autoimmune brain inflammation wherein her immune system is attacking itself instead of protecting her. “She’s been on a mechanical ventilator for breathing support and is fighting for her life,” said Mr Ibrohim.
Doctors have told the family that Ms Siti’s case is quite rare, with only two or three similar ones a year. Those who experience seizures only need one or two medications to suppress the attack, but Ms Siti is receiving seven for hers.
Mr Ibrohim said the hospital bills have amounted to S$105,000 as of March 3 and will only increase due to her critical condition. “Siti is like family to us, and we’re doing our best to help her as much as we can,” he said. “Just like us, she has dreams to create a better future for herself,” he added.
Doctors say her recovery will be slow and that, in the long run, she will need to return to Indonesia for medical care. Mr Ibrohim said Ms Siti could only claim up to a maximum of S$15,000 from her insurance and that the financial burden “is too much for the family to bear”. The family hopes for Ms Siti to recover before returning to her home to recuperate.
With that in mind, Mr Ibrohim’s family started a fund-raising campaign to help with her hospital bills.
Mr Ibrohim, through an update on his post, expressed their utmost appreciation to everyone who donated and supported Ms Siti’s cause. “We’ve been so touched with the incredible help and support we’ve received from loved ones, friends and strangers alike, who have donated, spread the word and offered prayers for Siti,” he wrote. “Charity is never a loss. This huge test has also shown me that there’s so much kindness in this world.”
He included photos of Indonesian helpers who contributed to Ms Siti’s medical bills and did it “old school style” in a ledger book. “I’m amazed by these generous souls who don’t even have much monetarily, but have the biggest heart to still give and help,” he added.
