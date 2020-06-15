Spoilers ahead: Kim Go Eun faces unexpected danger in The King: Eternal Monarch

- Advertisement -

Spoilers ahead!

It is almost time for the finale of The King: Eternal Monarch and SBS unveiled a possibility that Kim Go Eun might be facing danger.

The fantasy romance story is about Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and his relationship with detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) who live separately in parallel universes but had an opportunity to cross paths. Lee Gon lives in a world where Korea is a constitutional monarchy while Jung Tae Eul resides in a parallel world where it is similar to modern-day Korea.

Spoilers ahead!

In the past episodes, Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) was concerned that the door connecting the two universes will close due to a growing crack. She was also concerned that she would lose her memories of Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho). Viewers wondered if the detective would follow Lee Rim (Lee Jung Jin) through the door to the other side. In the teaser, Jung Tae Eul is covered in blood with a group of bystanders around her. She had passed out in the bamboo grove after trailing behind Lee Rim.

- Advertisement -

She woke up to the sound of the people around her and stared at the group of strangers with a blank expression. Another glimpse showed her in the brink of tears as she tried to make a call. Viewers would want to know what hurdle Jung Tae Eul encounters in the latest episode.

The producers of the show commend Kim Go Eun for making viewers sympathise with her lively and refreshing character. They added, “An unexpected story will continue to unfold in ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ until its finale. Please stick with us until the end of the mystic and grand story.”

The finale of “The King: Eternal Monarch” will air on June 12 at 10 p.m. KST.

Kim Go Eun was born on July 2, 1991, and she is a South Korean actress. She made her acting debut in the film A Muse. For her role, she won several Best New Actress awards in South Korea. She is also known for her role in the television series Cheese in the Trap, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, and The King: Eternal Monarch was declared as a “hit” by the global Microsoft network MSN. /TISG