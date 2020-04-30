Spoiler alert for The King: Eternal Monarch — Stars becoming closer

- Advertisement -

The onscreen chemistry between South Korean stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun is electrifying in the fantasy romance drama The King:Eternal Monarch.

And fans say they just can’t wait for the next episode on Friday night, according to comments on Wednesday (April 29) on soompi.com, a website providing coverage of Korean pop culture.

The series is about the lives of Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and detective Jung Tae Hul (Kim Go Eun). Lee Gon’s world is a constitutional monarchy, while Jung’s world is a democracy. They work hand in hand to save people.

Spoiler alert. Lee Gon had returned to his own universe in the previous episode and that caused the couple to miss each other. It is a surprise to know that Jung’s new ID card was made at the same time as the one Lee Gon has kept for 25 years. Lee Gon meets in Jung’s Korea on the same day and suggests that they go back to his world.

The upcoming episode’s teaser shows the couple in a cooking class at the imperial palace kitchen. Lee Gon is shown preparing a meal for Jung. Lee Gon shows off his cooking skills while gazing at her affectionately. Jung is affected by one surprise after another and finds it hard to hide her emotions. The couple’s heads draw closer in an intimate moment.

The new scenes were shot last month in a kitchen in Gangnam. Both Lee and Kim played their characters’ gradually developing affection with subtle attention to detail in their emotions. For the scene, Lee put in some effort to prepare the food, while Kim smiled brightly to show her character’s feelings for Lee Gon.

According to the production team, the duo paid attention to their characters’ emotions to inject sweetness in the cooking scene.

Will viewers experience the spring night romance in Lee Gon’s universe?

The drama airs every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm, Korea Standard Time. /TISG