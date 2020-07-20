South Korean stars Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun finalise divorce

- Advertisement -

South Korean celebrity couple Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun’s divorce has been finalised, 10 months after it was filed by the actor.

According to Korean media outlet Soompi, the divorce was made official at the Seoul Family Court on July 15.

Ahn, 33, and Goo, 35, did not appear in court and were represented by their lawyers. In a statement released after the proceedings, the couple announced that they will now go their separate ways and wished each other the best.

Both apologised for troubling the public with their marital issues. The pair tied the knot in May 2016. Last September, Ahn filed for divorce. Korean media outlet Koreaboo reported that there was no information about the division of wealth or assets.

- Advertisement -

Goo previously uploaded and subsequently deleted two Instagram posts with images of screenshots of her conversation with Ahn during which he had asked for a divorce followed by her accusation that he was having an affair with actress Oh Yeon-seo.

Following an intense and very public heated exchange of words between the duo, a gag order was put in place.

Since the divorce, Goo’s fans have been up in arms against Ahn.

Goo’s revelation that the actor had a change of heart over their marriage and that she had seen him calling other women led to roasting of the actor on social media and increasing calls for him to quit their favourite shows.

Fans asked him to quit his role in the New Journey to the West television series, which is now entering its seventh season. They took to its social media page to voice their dissatisfaction at the actor, with the comments spanning 46 pages. /TISG