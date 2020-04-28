South Korean singer IU announces collaboration with BTS’ Suga

- Advertisement -

Ready for some good news? K-pop singer IU has announced a comeback next month. The singer-actress’s label EDAM Entertainment released a statement stating that the artist will be releasing a digital single and a music video on 6 May 2020. What’s more, her label announced that BTS’s rapper Suga will be partnering with IU for the upcoming release.

According to her label both IU and Suga are the same age (born in 1993) and that allows them to relate to each other and exchange opinions. Soompi reported that the filming for the music video has been completed and it is described as different in style from her previous music. IU was in charge of each stage of the production process, from composing the music and lyrics to planning the overall concept for the single.

IU is also filming a new movie project this year together with popular actor Park Seo Joon. The movie will be directed by Lee Byung Hun who was responsible for 2019’s highest grossing film, Extreme Job. The movie is called Dream and it is about a group of people interested to join the Homeless World Cup, an annual international soccer event. Park Seo Joon plays the team leader while IU plays her first-ever female lead in a movie.

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun was born on May 16 1993 and she is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress. In 2007 she signed up with Kakao M (previously LOEN Entertainment) as a trainee and debuted as a singer when she was fifteen with the album Lost and Found. Her albums Growing Up and IU…IM were successful but it was only after the release of her 2010 album Real that she was propelled to stardom.

Suga (whose real name is Min Yoon-gi) was born on 9 March 1993 and he is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. He joined K-pop group BTS in 2013 and he is managed by Big Hit Entertainment. Suga launched his solo mixtape, Agust D in 2016. He has written over 70 songs as a songwriter and producer including Suran’s Wine. That single peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.