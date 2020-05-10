South Korean girl group to debut with Indonesian member

- Advertisement -

In South Korea, it is not surprising that a new group forms every once in a while. A new girl group consisting of five members named Secret Number is preparing its debut this month. What is interesting to note is that one of the members is Indonesian. The Jakarta Post reported that Indonesian member Dita Karang appeared in a group photo on Secret Number’s Instagram account on Wednesday. Dita Karang is set to be the group’s dancer, singer and rapper.

On Dita Karang’s personal Instagram account, she wrote that she cannot believe that it was almost three years ago and she is excited about the future. She added that dreams are limitless and that she was working on her dreams and so can anyone. The photograph showed Dita in front of the American Ballet Theatre in New York, United States. Indonesian netizens showed encouragement and appreciation for what she did.

The upcoming K-pop group is handled by South Korean label Vine Entertainment. Secret Number consists of Lea, Soodam, Jinny and Denise. Lea is another non-South Korean member who is from Japan. She debuted her showbiz vocation as a contestant in survival reality show MXNINE. The show was produced by YG Entertainment.

Over at its Instagram account, Secret Number has a number of dance cover videos. Some of the works they covered included Jennifer Lopez, French Montana as well as Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK.

K-pop girl band BLACKPINK is one of the top female bands from Korea and it also features a non-South Korean member, Lisa Manoban from Thailand.