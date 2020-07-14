South Korean actress tests positive for illegal drugs while on probation

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Film star Han Seo Hee has tested positive for illegal drugs while on probation for previous drug use, according to media reports.

The actress was sentenced to a probation period of four years after being found guilty of illegal drug use in 2017.

The Ministry of Justice requires that individuals on probation attend a mandatory drug test monthly for the duration of the probation period. On July 8, Han was believed to have tested positive for illegal psychotropic substances.

Media reports stated that the actress will most probably face police charges for her second account of illegal drug usage. Her case will unavoidably face prosecution investigation due to the fact that this marks her second offence during her probation period. The worst-case scenario is that she will face a prison sentence.

Han was in the headlines when she claimed that Big Bang member T.O.P offered her illegal drugs in 2017.

The actress also alleged on social media that YG Entertainment got involved with illegal drug investigations surrounding former iKON member B.I in early 2019.

Han’s career highlights include being in the main cast of Korean TV series such as Money Flower and 100 Days My Prince. She also had a supporting role in Abyss in 2019.

Han rose to stardom playing the main role in the hit drama The World Of The Married. At the start of her career, she made an appearance in SHINee’s Tell Me What to Do music video in 2016.

She started her acting debut in a small role in Reunited Worlds. Her first major role was in MBC TV’s Money Flower in 2017 and tvN’s 100 Days My Prince in 2018. She acted in KBS2’s After The Rain in 2018 and appeared in Roy Kim’s The Hardest Part. /TISG