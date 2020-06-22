Song Joong Ki shares about his life

- Advertisement -

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki recently shared about his life and how he balances between work and personal life.

The year 2020 has been a very hectic one for Song Joong Ki as he had to film for Space Sweepers which will air the summer and he was also in the middle of shooting for Bogota in Columbia. There were plans to shoot for Season of You and Me, which was a biopic based on the late singer-songwriter, Yoo Jae-ha. Joong Ki initially planned to start filming for Season of You and Me once Bogota wraps up but the plan had changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on current scheduling Space Sweepers’ release date has been pushed to a probable Chuseok (Korean festival from September 30 to October 2 in 2020) premiere while Bogota’s shooting has been put on hold. Joong Ki had to halt production for Season of You and Me due to the delays and conflicting schedules. The actor’s agency, HISTORY D&C’s online magazine Hi_High asked the 34-year-old actor what he’s been up to recently, and Joong Ki revealed, “For the first time in a long time, I’m just living a very normal life. I’ve been reading, watching movies, doing the dishes, things like that.”

The actor shared about balancing his work and personal life, confessing to Hi_High, “I work very hard to strike a balance between the two.” For the uninitiated, Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo were married in 2017 before divorcing in July 2019. When it comes to acting, Joong Ki wants to be an actor that expresses himself in an honest way, he told Soompi.

Meanwhile, as for opting out of Season of You and Me, Joong-Ki’s agency issued a statement that read, “Song Joong Ki will not be appearing in Season of You and Me. Due to this unavoidable situation, he is currently adjusting his schedule for the second half of the year. Nothing has yet been confirmed [about his upcoming plans].” /TISG