Song Joong Ki leaves film after Covid-19 disrupts schedule

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki is dropping out of the movie Season Of You And Me.

His agency History D&C confirmed on June 5 that the actor will leave the movie due to unpredictable timing caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

An agency insider said the actor is now concentrating on his scheduled promotions for his movie Space Sweepers, which is due to be aired within months.

At the start of the year, production was stopped on his coming movie Bogata due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cast and crew returned to Korea from Colombia, where the movie was being filmed. The filming will be postponed to next year.

Song, 34, had initially wanted to work in Season Of You And Me after completing filming for Bogota in May.

Season Of You And Me is a true story about the late singer-songwriter Yoo Jae Ha. Unfortunately, because the filming of Bogota has been postponed to next year, Song has had to reschedule all his projects for the rest of this year.

Song rose to stardom after appearing in historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal and the Running Man variety show. The actor had appeared in The Innocent Man, Descendants Of The Sun, Arthdal Chronicles including box-office hits like A Werewolf Boy and The Battleship Island.

In 2017, he was named Gallup Korea’s Actor of the Year. He was included in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2013, placing seventh and subsequently ranking second in 2017 and eighth in 2018.

The actor met Song Hye Kyo while filming together in Descendants Of The Sun. They announced their engagement in July 2017 and tied the knot in October the same year in Seoul. Song filed for divorced in June last year and it was finalised in July.

The actor had many brand endorsements and was a philanthropist. However, after his divorce, a lot of brands pulled out from sponsoring him. /TISG