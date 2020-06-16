Song Ji Hyo, Son Ho Jun feature in behind-the-scenes sneak peek for upcoming drama

- Advertisement -

Did We Love? an upcoming drama by JTBC has just released its behind-the-scenes sneak peek from the cast’s poster filming.

The drama is about Noh Ae Jung (Song Ji Hyo) a movie producer and single mother who has been staying by herself for 14 years. Although she has given up on her love life she abruptly found herself going on an unexpected journey of her romance when four different guys meet her at the same moment.

The sneak peek showed the cast posing for individual shots.

Song Ji Hyo joined the set with a well-mannered bow and she smiled brightly for the camera as she radiated youthful energy. Son Ho Jun gained attention for his cool look and abashed smile while Song Jong Ho captivated the set with his long legs and elegant appearance. Koo Ja Sung exuded boyish charms as he got into a character who fell in love with a mature woman. Kim Min Joon showed off his sexy charisma and Dasom showed off her beauty while she posed with a demure smile.

At the photo shoot, the group had a good time exchanging smiles and laughter. Son Ho Jun praised Song Jong Ho, saying that he looked like a Hollywood actor. The drama will air on July 8 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Born as Cheon Seong-im on August 15, 1981, she is known as Song Ji Hyo professionally. She is a South Korean actress and model. Song Ji Hyo was the cover model for Kiki Magazine before making her acting debut in Wishing Stairs which is the third instalment in the Whispering Corridors film series.

She then made her television debut in the romantic comedy Princess Hours and then Jumong. Song Ji Hyo then acted in Frozen Flower, New World and TV series Emergency Couple. The actress also appears in Running Show, which is a South Korean variety show.

/TISG