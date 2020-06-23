“Someone picked up and threw away” SDP campaign cards in Marsiling-Yew Tee block

- Advertisement -

Singapore — On Friday (June 19), the first day of Phase 2 of the relaxation of circuit breaker measures, Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) members Bryan Lim, Damanhuri Abas and James Gomez visited residents of Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency.

The trio also conducted walkabouts in the area on Saturday and Sunday (June 20 and 21).

On Saturday, Mr Lim posted on Facebook that a resident had reported that someone had picked up and thrown away the SDP campaign cards put at the doorsteps of the flats in a certain block. Mr Lim said that “a willful person had followed our footsteps” and picked up the cards left at the doorsteps of the flats to throw them away.

Mr Lim had added in the same post that the matter was being investigated and that, if the identity of the culprit could be confirmed, they were considering reporting it to the authorities.

However, on Monday (June 22), Mr Lim posted an update on Facebook indicating that a police report may not be filed.

Mr Lim, Mr Damanhuri and Mr Gomez re-visited the block concerned to re-distribute campaign cards. This time, however, they were “stuffed underneath the doors”.

The party had asked the resident who had brought up the matter to make a joint police report but had not heard from him since.

Mr Lim said that “the game may have gotten dirtier but our resolve has only grown stronger”. Mr Damanhuri seconded the notion, writing on Facebook: “This is what sadly we are up against. But we walk and strive on.”

Mr Lim, Mr Damanhuri and Mr Gomez are likely to run against the People’s Action Party in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

The PAP’s team of four in the 2015 elections, which at that time included Madam Halimah Yacob, won with 68.7% of the vote. Madam Halimah left the team in 2017 to become President.

The SDP team of four in 2015 comprised Mr Lim, Mr Damanhuri, Mr John Tan and Ms Wong Souk Yee. /TISG