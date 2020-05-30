Someone is deliberately planting mosquito breeding containers around Hougang: Png Eng Huat

- Advertisement -

Hougang SMC MP Png Eng Huat has revealed that someone is deliberately planting containers filled with stagnant water in public areas in his ward to attract mosquitoes.

Sharing that mosquitoes were found breeding in these receptacles that were hidden in the trees along the footpath in the park between Blk 341 and Blk 351 Hougang Ave 7, the opposition politician said that this discovery pained his heart.

Urging the public to remember the importance of keeping dengue at bay even as the nation fights the spread of COVID-19, Mr Png wrote in a Facebook post published on Friday (29 May), “While we unite to fight the spread of COVID-19, we should not forget to keep dengue at bay too. NEA had warned that the number of dengue cases this year may surpass 2019’s figure, if we let our guard down.

“Thus, it pains my heart to see such receptacles being planted in the trees along the footpath in the park between Blk 341 and Blk 351 Hougang Ave 7. Mosquitoes were found breeding inside these containers.”

Revealing that the mischievous activity makes the jobs of the town council workers even more difficult, Mr Png said: “Some containers were well hidden, making the job of the property team difficult when they go on a “search and destroy” run. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has already kept the TC staff and cleaners very busy. They have managed to keep the number of dengue cases low in Hougang SMC.”

Mr Png asked Hougang residents to report any suspicious activity and said that the town council intends to catch the perpetrator. He wrote: “We are asking residents living in the two blocks of flats overlooking the park to help us keep an eye on the activities there, and to report to the town council if they do spot something suspicious. We intend to catch the perpetrator because the health of our residents matters.”

Dengue remains a public health concern in Singapore, even as the nation focuses on overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were 623 cases of dengue that were recorded last week, taking the total number of dengue cases in Singapore this year to 8,239 cases in 2020. This is the third consecutive week that dengue cases in Singapore rose about 500, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).