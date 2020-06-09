Some people annoyed by woman’s comments about being called “black”

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A woman, whose comments on Facebook that she was called “black” when she growing up have annoyed some people, has been strongly urged not compare the situation in Singapore with that in the United States.

In response to a post of a man sharing conversations with his daughter regarding discrimination, Ms Marie Sita noted that she too was called “black” when she was growing up because of her skin tone. “Not only Chinese and Malay but also Chinese teachers” made fun of her, she said.

She felt that the topic of racism is not talked about enough in Singapore. “We will no longer be silenced or ignored,” she said and that the Government “must acknowledge” the issue. She added: “Indians feel as discriminated and unjustified as ‘Blacks’ feel in (the) US.”

The only difference between the two countries, she said, is the US government having no control over its law-enforcers. “In Singapore, it’s no better from name-calling to job applications,” she added.

Members of the online community, annoyed by the comments, strongly urged her not to compare the minorities in Singapore with those in the US.

These are some of the responses to her comments.

Many urged her to refrain from adding fuel to fire and starting a racial fight online as there is already enough going on. Chris Li, pointing out that minorities exist around the world, felt that those in Singapore “are the most blessed”.

There were also those who empathised with Ms Marie Sita. One person observed that racism began at home.

Ms Marie Sita has turned off commenting on her post.

