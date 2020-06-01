Some PAP politicians get away with “cosplaying as social distancing ambassadors”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Some politicians of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) have been criticised on Facebook for “cosplaying as social distancing ambassadors”.

In a post on Wednesday (May 27), Mr Lim Jialiang mentioned that some politicians seem to get away with blurring the lines between charity and campaigning, while other more crucial entities such as non-government organisations (NGOs) have to go through extensive procedures with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in order to conduct essential operations.

Mr Lim expressed his sentiments towards the disconnect between what the Government deems a punishable circuit breaker flouting and the initiatives and operations it deems essential.

Posted by Lim Jialiang on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

“Our PAP politicians dart in and out of places, cosplaying as social-distancing ambassadors,” he wrote, citing face mask and hand sanitiser distributions as initiatives that “(obscure) the line between charity and electioneering”.

He argued that while this is the case for government officials, other more crucial entities are not given the proper courtesy. “NGOs that are not government-aligned or approved of have to fight with MTI to be classified as essential,” he said.

Mr Lim cited additional examples of this disparity, such as imposing a fine when senior citizens are in breach of the ban on social gatherings. He then contrasted these incidents with the modified way Singapore plans to celebrate its National Day Parade this year.

“Now, you are gaslighting Singaporeans by saying that we are somehow not supportive…,” he wrote, arguing that the people have complied with the mandates of the health authorities and government officials. “If your election strategy is to browbeat and shame Singaporeans to the polls to give you our votes, I wish I can share this inexplicable optimism of yours.”

Here are some of the comments on Mr Lim’s post:

