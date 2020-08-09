Som Hyein splits up with girlfriend

- Advertisement -

Bisexual K-pop star Som Hyein has split up with her non-celebrity girlfriend after almost one year of dating. Som Hyein is a former ‘Idol School’ contestant who came out of the closet in August last year.

She went onto her Instagram account to personally share the sad news with her fans. Hyein started the caption by confirming that she and her girlfriend have broken up. However, the 24-year-old singer assured fans that they will continue to cheer and support each other despite the split.

Hyein shared that her ex-girlfriend is not active in the showbiz industry. The former announcement about her coming-out had gained interest and reactions from many people. It is also one of the reasons why Hyein decided to clear the air on the matter.

Sharing in the lengthy post, she continued by promising her supporters that both of them will be going back to their daily lives. Hyein then concluded her statement by expressing her gratitude for those who have been supporting her.

- Advertisement -

Hyein was famous for being an ulzzang (best face in Korean) and model before she joined ‘Idol School’. She was born on November 27, 1996, and she is a Sagittarius. She was also a fitness model but she dropped out of ‘Idol School’ because of health problems. It was later known that Hyein suffered from anorexia, depression, anxiety, social anxiety and sleeping disorder. She solo debuted with a song “mini radio” in 2019 and released a second single “same here” later that year.

‘Idol School’ was a 2017 reality girl group survival show on Mnet. It is a large-scale project in which the public “produces” a unit girl group by choosing members from a pool of 41 trainees. The show aims to create a 9-member girl group named fromis_9.

In August last year, Hyein wrote an Instagram story about coming out and her relationship.

“If the posting of speculative written content and videos continue, I will be taking legal measures.

I am in a loving [relationship] and since it’s not wrong, I confidently did come out [as bisexual], but I didn’t do it so that I could stand out. What kind of person lightly decides to come out like that?

People think differently and can hate same-sex relationships. Yes, you can hate it. Those are individual values and I’m not trying to force [anyone] to understand or like homosexuality. I am also not begging for [anyone] to like or notice me. I didn’t think that I would receive this much attention. I just didn’t want to hide the fact that I am dating and in love just like everyone else.

I don’t want my people to get hurt, and it’s my duty to protect them. I will also take legal measures to protect my people. Please stop.” /TISG