Sofia Richie shares a sad post amid rumours about Disick and Kourtney

After going out for three years, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie broke up recently. The split happened after his rehab episode, when he checked himself out of a facility after his photos leaked online.

While the belief online was that he went into rehab to deal with addiction, his spokesperson said Disick checked into rehab to heal the trauma of the past when he lost both parents.

In 2014, Disick and Kourtney split up after nine years of dating. He started seeing Sofia two years later in 2017.

When their recent break-up hit the headlines, rumours started about his bond with Kourtney, his former lover and mother of his children.

Insiders reported that Disick was flirting with his ex and was trying to court her. Kourtney was said to be not interested in him. Disick celebrated his birthday recently with Kourtney and their children in the Utah desert. The former couple also went for a dinner date at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

With all the rumours going on, Sofia shared a sad post recently on Instagram Story of a photo of a window while she was still in bed. She captioned it, “Morning June gloom”.

The online speculations is that Sofia is sad because of Disick and Kourtney making public appearances with their children. An insider claimed that Sofia and Disick may reconcile, while another said Sofia is not interested in going back to him.

According to E-News: “They are still talking and in contact. Aren’t back together. Things seem different this time. Sofia is very happy doing what she’s doing with her friends. She’s doing well on her own and not really looking back.”

After news of Disick flirting with Kourtney hit the headlines, an insider told US Weekly: “Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever. The family also loves him and he’s like another son to Kris (Jenner).”

In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Sofia told Disick that he is a lot more sophisticated with her when Kourtney is around.

Disick maintains a close relationship with Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. /TISG