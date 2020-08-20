Social media flooded with birthday wishes for K-pop star G-Dragon

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean hip hop band BIGBANG member G-Dragon celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday (Aug 18), with fans, fellow celebrities and friends flooding social media with warm wishes and prayers for the K-pop star.

They included BIGBANG member Taeyang and former label-mate CL. Taeyang posted a throwback photo of the both of them when they were young. The Eyes, Nose, Lips singer captioned the photo with emojis such as a dragon emoji (referring to G-Dragon), a sun (referring to Taeyang) and a birthday cake.

CL went on Instagram Story to share with her followers a couple of black-and-white photos of G-Dragon and herself. The 28-year-old rapper wrote “Happy GD day”, along with dragon emojis for him and cherries for her, referring to her real name Chaelin, which sounds similar to the fruit.

G-Dragon was overwhelmed by the huge amount of love given by fans on his birthday. He posted some photos on Instagram with the caption “2020.08.18”, to express his gratitude.

In the post, G-Dragon also unveiled the latest sneaker designs for the collaboration project between his fashion label Peaceminusonea and major sports brand Nike.

Another milestone to celebrate was Wednesday (Aug 19), which marked 14 years since BIGBANG debuted on the Hallyu scene. Fans of BIGBANG (known as VIPs) have been trending #14YearsWithBIGBANG on Twitter.

Born Kwon Ji-yong, G-Dragon (his stage name) is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer. He is widely known as the King of K-Pop. At the age of 12, G-Dragon trained for six years at South Korean entertainment label YG Entertainment before debuting as the leader of the hip hop band BIGBANG, which is one of the best-selling boy bands in the world.

G-Dragon is known for his influence in youth culture, fashion trends and music in South Korea.

In 2016, he was named by Forbes as the most influential person under 30 in Asia’s entertainment and sports. He has written or co-written 23 number one songs on the Gaon Digital Chart (equivalent to the Billboard Hot 100), most of which he has also co-produced. /TISG