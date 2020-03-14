Social distancing: Task force members set example at press conference

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The multi-ministry task force has disclosed more information on measures such as social distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19. The ministers and media led by example and sat further apart. However, netizens agreed that it would not be practical to implement it on public transport.

On Friday (March 13), National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak were seated farther apart during a press conference as they urged everyone to practice social distancing.

Mr Wong said the “basic idea and objective of social distancing is to reduce density and crowdedness”. He also announced the new benchmark or guideline that would limit the number of participants to any ticketed event to 250. An event would have to be deferred or cancelled should the number of attendees exceed the given limit.

Journalists, too, sat at least one metre apart at the press conference, according to a zaobao.com.sg report. A reporter joked that “it felt like an examination room”.

- Advertisement -

Netizens were quick to share their concerns regarding the benchmark and practicality of social distancing in public transport.

Many perceive that 250 is still “way too many people” and called them “overly cautious, half-measures”.

One said that a gathering of an even smaller number would still be dangerous.

Another netizen applied the limit of 250 people on other venues such as the MRT, while others questioned the possibility of social distancing on the train or bus.

At least two people called on the ministers to demonstrate social distancing on public transport and one said they should lead by example by taking buses and trains.

Finally, someone suggested operating more trains and buses during peak hours.

Read related:

Support Independent Journalism in Singapore We've come a long way since we embarked on this journey in 2013 and we can do more with your contribution. Support us so that we cover offer in-depth coverage for the upcoming general elections. We're expanding our editorial coverage and will be bringing your news in tri-media. Please click on the button below: Become a Patron!