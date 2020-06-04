Snake captured allegedly in HDB void deck, praise for “brave” man who held it

- Advertisement -

The video of a large snake allegedly captured in an HDB void deck has be circulating on Facebook. While many found the sight alarming, others took time to commend the brave man who captured it by the head after others helped him pin it down with metal rods.

It’s not everyday you see a snake on the loose in the city–let alone in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) void deck. A video featuring such a rare sighting was shared on the Facebook group, Sg-share together on Monday (June 1) and has been circulated around social media. The nearly two-minute video captured the heart-racing scene of more than five individuals trying to capture a large snake without getting bitten.

Though at the beginning of the video clip, a man in an orange suit was able to pick up the snake by the tail, the animal was able to escape, falling back down on the ground. The snake then went for the beam seen in the video, then made its way under a pink bicycle. All the while, a group of individuals tried to pin it down from a distance by using poles and rods.

At one point, the snake was seen to have wrapped itself around the beam, making it harder for the man in the orange suit to pull on it. While he held on to the animal’s tail, others helping him tried to hold the snake’s upper side down, but each time, the snake was able to wriggle itself out from under. The man taking the video had to back up hastily at one point, as the animal turned and headed towards his direction.

- Advertisement -

Finally, someone managed to pin the snake’s head down with a thick metal pole, allowing the man in the orange jumpsuit to safely pick it up without getting bitten. The group effort resulted in the snake being captured and put in a sack.

A few netizens took time to commend the brave man who actually picked the snake up.