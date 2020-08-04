SMU Law School congratulates ex-student Pritam Singh on his political appointments

- Advertisement -

The Singapore Management University’s (SMU) School of Law congratulated its alumni who were elected to the 14th Parliament of Singapore, in a Facebook post published last Thursday (30 July).

SMU’s most famous alumnus who joined the latest term of Parliament is Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh, who earned a juris doctor degree at the local university. Mr Singh graduated with an SMU degree in 2012 – the year after he joined the WP, stood in elections for the first time and was elected into Parliament.

On SMU’s website, Mr Pritam said that he remembers his juris doctor experience “with fondness”. He said,

“The SMU JD post-graduate program is rigorous and intellectually challenging at the same time, requiring all candidates to devote a substantial part of their energies to fulfil its requirements. However, this academic mountain is mitigated by a truly outstanding and engaging faculty that will inspire one’s best efforts, with ample opportunities for candidates to focus more intensely on specific legal areas of interest or to develop an interest in one. Combined with excellent infrastructure and outstanding students across SMU, the JD experience is one I remember with great fondness.”

The 2020 General Election was the first election the WP contested under Mr Pritam’s leadership after he was appointed secretary-general in 2018. Not only was Mr Pritam elected for the third consecutive term, he also led the WP to win an unprecedented 10 seats in Parliament.

- Advertisement -

Mr Pritam and his teammates held on to their Aljunied-Hougang stronghold – despite the electoral retirement of three former MPs, including opposition legend Low Thia Khiang – and also won a new multi-member ward, unseating a prominent Cabinet Minister.

Following the election, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong appointed Mr Pritam to be Singapore’s very first Leader of the Opposition, giving him parliamentary privileges, access to government data and briefings on issues of national interest, staff support, and double the allowance of an elected MP. Mr Pritam has pledged to give half of his additional allowance to charity.

SMU’s School of Law also extended its congratulations to two other ex-students who were elected in the 2020 General Election – the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim and Nadia Ahmad Samdin. Both Mr Zhulkairnain and Ms Nadia are new PAP candidates who were elected in Chua Chu Kang GRC and Ang Mo Kio GRC respectively.

SMU’s School of Law wrote on social media: “#SMUSOL would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to our alumni who were elected to the 14th Parliament of Singapore during the recent General Elections.

“Mr Pritam Singh (Juris Doctor Class of 2012) Member of Parliament and appointed Leader of the Opposition. Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Master of Laws (LLM) Class of 2013) Member of Parliament. Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Class of 2013) Member of Parliament.

“The School of Law would like to wish them all the best in their service to the country and people of Singapore.”

#SMUSOL would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to our alumni who were elected to the 14th Parliament of… Posted by SMU School of Law on Thursday, 30 July 2020