“Smile a bit!” — Shanmugam gets unusual and surprising request

An unusual and surprising request has been made by someone to Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam following his most recent Facebook post and video message.

The request? “Smile a bit!”

The post and video message was on Thursday (April 23), on the eve of the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Mr Shanmugam had said: “Friends. Every year, during Ramadan we break fast together. Muslims, non-Muslim friends join them. I join residents, others. And it’s a time for reflection, coming together, and showing our kindness to each other.”

He added: “This year, the essence of it will remain the same, but we cannot invite people over. It is going to be a different form of celebration. But it’s important that we observe the rules.”

[Preparing for Ramadan]Dear Muslim friends, Ramadan is upon us, and while the essence of it remains, the way we…

He said: “MUIS has issued guidelines on how we can observe the religious event. Stay kind. Stay safe. Stay within your homes. Follow the rules and together we will get through this. Thank you.”

Mr Shanmugam has been coming down hard on violators of measures put in place by the Government to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

However, despite the serious undertone of his post and video message, someone who commented on the post made an unusual and surprising request to the minister to look a bit more cheerful.

Facebook user Yeaw Sze Wee said in the comments section of Mr Shanmugam’s post: “Sir, I know you are Law Minister, but smile a bit can or not. Scary looking at you speak.”

This was followed by comments from others who read the minister’s post and listened to his video message.

/TISG