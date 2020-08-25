Siti Nurhaliza’s daughter makes cupcakes for parents’ anniversary

- Advertisement -

Malaysian songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin is very fortunate that her two-year-old daughter can already bake at such a young age. To commemorate her parents’ 14th wedding anniversary, Siti Aafiyah recently showed off her cake decorating skills. Siti Aafiyah was assisted by her nanny as she scattered colourful sprinkles on cupcakes for her parents’ special day. Her mother recorded the fun session in a minute-long clip which was uploaded on Instagram.

The adorable toddler appeared to have a ball in the kitchen with her nanny, laughing together as they prepared a thoughtful, homemade treat.

“Aafiyah made these cakes for mum and dad’s wedding anniversary, thank you darling,” Siti said in the clip before planting a kiss on her daughter’s cheek. Siti’s husband, businessman Datuk Seri Khalid Mohd Jiwa or affectionately known as Datuk K was also seen beaming in the video.

“Aafiyah is our joy and a very valuable gift to us, thank you God for the beautiful 14 years,” Siti wrote in the caption. The video was uploaded yesterday and it garnered 180,000 views at the time of writing. Netizens flooded the post with comments congratulating the couple on their wedding anniversary. Fans gushed over Aafiyah’s chatty nature in the video, giving them a rare glimpse of the toddler’s personality.

Siti and Datuk K were married on August 21, 2006 and welcomed Aafiyah in 2018 after a 12-year wait.

Born January 11 1979 as Siti Nurhaliza binti Tarudin, Siti is a Malaysian singer, actress and businesswoman. She has received more than 300 local and international awards. The songstress made her debut after she won a local singing competition show Bintang HMI in 1995 when she was 16.

Her debut single, “Jerat Percintaan“, won the 11th Anugerah Juara Lagu and another two awards for Best Performance and Best Ballad. The album, as of 2005, has sold more than 800,000 units in Malaysia. She has recorded and sung in multiple languages, including Malay, Javanese, English, Mandarin, Arabic, Urdu, and Japanese.