Siti Nurhaliza interviews Dr M and his wife on MCO and Ramadan favourites

Malaysian songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza spoke to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali in an Instagram Live session yesterday as part of her Bicara Santai #Duduk Rumah podcast. Her podcasts keep followers entertained during the movement control order (MCO).

Speaking for about an hour, Siti asked Dr Mahathir and his wife what have they been doing during the MCO. Dr Mahathir said that although he keeps himself busy, he was facing difficulties changing his routine. The 94-year-old shared that he normally meets people, does work and is very active but now he has to stay at home and find new activities.

He said he has time to read and write and that time passes faster now. In addition, he said the tough part is that it is boring because it is the same every day. The interview with Siti was great but other than that, the days are boring. The former prime minister said that he works out using a treadmill and cycling machine.

Siti asked Dr Mahathir and his wife what are they planning for this coming Ramadan and Hari Raya season. Dr Mahathir said that fasting will be different this year with social distancing rules, there may not be terawih prayers or break fast gatherings. However, people can still pray at home, fast at home and eat at home.

He continued, saying that people can also buy things online and there are many options available. Dr Mahathir said that he will miss visiting the Ramadan bazaars, looking out for his favourites like cucur udang and popiah basah. He said that he usually ends up buying a lot of things and that he enjoys looking at different types of food.

Dr Siti Hasmah said that she also exercises at home during MCO. She wakes up early, showers, has her breakfast then works out. She said she does exercises to keep herself strong and that we need these exercises because we tend to sit and sleep more now. As her eyes get tired from reading, she will play music instead.

Dr Siti Hasmah said that there were perks to staying home as they can interact with their families online. People freely talk to Dr Mahathir and his wife now and there are fewer formalities. Marina (their daughter) gets everyone together to have video calls with the couple.

The Instagram Live session was seen by thousands of Malaysians with over 63,000 viewers. Siti encouraged everyone to adhere to the MCO rules and she used Dr Mahathir as an example. She said that if the former prime minister can be disciplined and stay at home, everyone can do so as well.

Siti is close to Dr Mahathir and his wife, fondly calling them ‘father’ and ‘mother’.

Dr Mahathir had an online chat session with local actress and entrepreneur Neelofa last month. Neelofa also had a similar session with Siti Nurhaliza.