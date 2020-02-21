Single mum with six kids evicted for failing to pay rent

- Advertisement -

A single mother with six school-going children was evicted from her rental flat because of her inability to pay the rent.

Sharing her story and lending her assistance was socio-political activist Gilbert Goh, who visited her.

In replying to TISG’s queries, Mr Goh said that the woman, Lina, had six children aged as follows:14 years, 12 years, 9 years, 8 years, 5 years and 2 months.

Speaking to Mr Goh, she said, “We have been kicked out from our rental flat due to outstanding rental default. As for now we have been staying at my sister’s house”.

He added that she has just started work and has applied for ComCare Assistance from the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

However, she asked for assistance with food rations.

According to Mr Goh, the 32-year-old single-mother had used her savings to top-up her children’s EZ-Link cards for them to take the bus.

She said, “I dun have any savings to top up their ezlink card any more. Can you help my kids top up their ezlink as study is important?”

“My 2-month-old baby is also low on milk – she drinks milk soya not normal milk formula”, Lina added.

Mr Goh told TISG that after her husband left, “We have helped her before, a few years back, with the same situation. We also repainted her home and someone built a cabinet for her – but now she has lost her home. It looks like her situation is regressing”.

“We just hope that the assistance provided is more targeted as a huge family has been tough for her to manage”, he added.

Mr Goh and his team gave the woman a small ‘angpao’, as well as S$50 in supermarket vouchers. They also received groceries and food supplies from an anonymous donor. /TISG