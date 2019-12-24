Singer makes last post about mental health, domestic violence

- Advertisement -

Content warning: this article contains details about the life of an individual who died by suicide, which may be upsetting to some readers. Please be advised.

Singapore — Samantha Lee, a former contestant on Singapore Idol, died by suicide on Sunday (Dec 22).

In her last Facebook post at 6 pm that day, she wrote to say goodbye to everyone, thanking the people who have helped her in life.

Just before her last post, however, the singer wrote a poignant post on social media that touched on the issues of mental health and domestic violence, “so that people don’t repeat the same mistakes I did”.

Ms Lee urged victims of domestic violence to “take action” and not “ignore the red flags”. Writing that domestic violence “usually doesn’t happen suddenly”, she encouraged seeking family counselling early so that “your relationship might be able to be saved” and that no criminal charges would be filed.

As for mental health, she advocated for people who are suffering to take courage and give voice to how they feel. She pointed out how easy it is to go to a polyclinic and obtain a referral to a Community Wellness Centre.

The singer also sought to demystify visits to the Institute of Mental Health, writing that IMH is “not like what most people think”, and that “there are also people like us in IMH who take time to face their illnesses and get out better”.

Speaking about her own experience, Ms Lee heartbreakingly wrote: “Don’t wait till it’s too late till it manifests and gets hardwired in your brain like me.”

She wondered: “How many more lives do mental health and domestic violence need to take for the world to be truly aware of its existence?”

Ms Lee then went on to thank the doctors and nurses at IMH who helped her in her time there.

However, she also had something to say about a certain doctor. She believed that, if he “puts his heart back in his craft with his qualifications”, he would be a good doctor.

Coconuts Singapore wrote that an announcement concerning a service for Ms Lee was posted on her social media pages. “Samantha has passed. You’re invited to her last performance on 23 December 2019. She will then be scattered to the sea to be a mermaid as she wished.” -/TISG

