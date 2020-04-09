Singapore’s ‘circuit breaker’ measures: what you can and can’t do during this period

You are allowed to leave your home to buy daily essentials like groceries and important medicines. If you are going to the grocery, make sure to get all that you need so that you limit your trips outside of your home. For non-essentials, such as like entertainment materials, clothes or gadgets, there’s still online shopping!

You can also go out to seek important services, such as medical treatment, urgent banking and post office services. Again, the emphasis is on the urgency of the matter. You cannot leave the house to get a hair cut or a massage. Those are non-essential services which have to take a back seat for the moment.

You can leave the house to take food out

For those who prefer takeout or delivery, you are within your rights to avail of those services. Many food and beverage establishments in the city-nation are remaining open for takeaway, and some have delivery services, too. There's no need starve during this time, and you can still order from some of your favourite food and drinks spots—restaurants have takeaway and delivery options, bars offer cocktails for takeout, and hawkers deliver delicious food straight to your homes. To minimise trips out of the house, make sure you get as much food or drink as you need on one trip, and always exercise caution.

You can go outside for fresh air

Singaporeans are encouraged to go outdoors to get some fresh air. Studies show that spending time in nature contributes to both physical and psychological wellness.

You may not be able to hike up a mountain or go the beach to soak up some nature (those are definite don’ts) right now, but if you have your own outdoor space, such as a balcony or a garden, you’re one of the fortunate ones!

For those who aren’t as lucky—and for those who are feeling cabin feverish—you can visit any of Singapore’s beautiful public parks to get your dose of fresh air. Just make sure you practice social distancing and vigilantly follow protective measures.

Consult this real-time map by NParks to check how congested certain parks are before you visit.