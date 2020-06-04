Singaporeans outraged over death of pregnant elephant that was fed pineapple filled with firecrackers

- Advertisement -

Singaporeans have joined the chorus of outrage against those who cruelly killed a pregnant elephant by feeding her a pineapple filled with firecrackers that exploded when she bit into the fruit. The incident occurred in Malappuram region in Kerala, India last week.

The 15-year-old elephant belonged to the Silent Valley National Park (SVNP) in India and left the forest park to search for food in a nearby village. The press reported that a local fed the animal a pineapple filled with firecrackers that exploded when shed bit it, breaking her jaw.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar said that the elephant was deliberately fed the explosive-laced pineapple as a means to eliminate her.

Seriously injured, the elephant fled but was careful not to trample the village in her escape, even under extreme distress. Her injuries left her unable to eat and the poor elephant tried to find water for relief before entering the Velliyar River. The pregnant animal stood with its mouth and trunk submerged in the water to soothe her wounds and protect the injured region from insects.

Forest officials brought in two other elephants to help lead the pregnant elephant out of the water but the injured animal did not allow them to guide her out. She succumbed to her injuries and passed away while standing in the river, hours later.

Trigger Warning – disturbing pictures I have been seeing the condemnation and the reactions of horror to the news that… Posted by Subrahmanian Santakumar on Tuesday, 2 June 2020

The Kerala Forest department is on a “manhunt” to apprehend the culprit and a police report was lodged in Kerala against unidentified individuals who are involved in the case. Meanwhile, a similar incident has come to light in the district of Kollam district in Kerala.

In the earlier case, which occurred in April, a young female elephant was found extremely weak in the outskirts of the forests in Pathanapuram. The elephant bore injuries in her mouth and a broken jaw and was unable to eat, just like the pregnant elephant. The young elephant in Kollam became alienated from her herd and died due to her injuries, despite treatment.

The heinous crime against the pregnant elephant has sparked outrage in India and beyond. Singaporeans responding to the story on social media have decried the brutality of those who injured the poor elephant and are urging the Indian authorities to bring the culprits to justice. Singaporeans are also re-posting illustrations showing the plight of the pregnant elephant:

How cruel a human being can be, here is an example..#Elephant #ShameOnHumanity 💔 pic.twitter.com/yBKdXPgqXi — Naman Chhajed (@nmnchhajed) June 3, 2020

Anyone who has no feelings for animals has a dead heart….#RIPHumanity pic.twitter.com/7tAWnIuI5i — Nooreh! (@SaeedNooree) June 3, 2020

Pregnant elephant dies after eating cracker-stuffed pineapple! @sifydotcom cartoon pic.twitter.com/0CAtISh7AH — Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) June 3, 2020

Was it her fault she trusted the demons? Was it her fault she ate the firecracker laced pineapple given to her by these… Posted by We Don't Deserve This Planet on Tuesday, 2 June 2020

