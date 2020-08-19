Singaporeans cry foul over unfair job posting looking for specific nationality

- Advertisement -

After a Facebook user uploaded a screengrab of a job listing that was looking for workers of a select nationality only, netizens have cried foul.

At a time when the issue of fair employment opportunities in Singapore has been unearthed due to the reeling economy, Facebook user Mao Velous on Monday (August 17) took to social media to share a screengrab of a job listing posted on Jooble that she took as unfair hiring.

The listing specified that a company named Sri Balaji Manpower Services was in need of a florist shop assistant. However, the specification listed right next to the job offer was “Malaysian only.”

A few lines down were the words “Singapore job opportunities for Malaysian(s).” Even further below was the listing, “Florist shop assistant (male–Chinese / Indian).”

The salary posted for this job was S$1200 while the working hours were 11am to 7pm.

Singling out the exclusivity of the job offer, Ms Velous wrote, “Why ‘Singapore job for Malaysian only’? Why only for male? Why only Chinese / Indian?” She then tagged the Singapore Ministry of Manpower in her post and asked, “Is this unfair hiring practice?”

Photo: screengrab from Facebook This in turn, garnered attention from other Facebook users who either called out the unfair practice, called on the MOM, or speculated as to why the listing was exclusively for a specific nationality. In recent news, even Temasek Holdings was questioned after the LinkedIn accounts of certain Temasek Indian employees were circulated online. This led people to ask why the holdings company was hiring foreigners instead of locals. The company, however, assured that of their 600 staff working in the Singapore headquarters, 90% are Singapore Citizens or Permanent Residents. The company also argued that it is “broadly the same” for staff members who hold leadership positions.