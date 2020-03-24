Singaporeans call on PM Lee to implement lockdown and extend school closure

- Advertisement -

In response to Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s post regarding the nation’s two recent deaths due to Covid-19, Singaporeans have issued a call for the Government to implement stricter measures to fight the spread of the virus.

Mr Lee on Saturday (March 21) published a post on Facebook addressing the two recent patients who died because of Covid-19. After offering their families deepest condolences on behalf of himself and the rest of Singapore, Mr Lee advised that the country should “brace” itself “for more losses.”

Sadly, two COVID-19 patients in ICU succumbed to the disease this morning. Ministry of Health, Singapore announced their… Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Friday, March 20, 2020

“Our healthcare workers are doing their best to care for their patients,” he said, before saying that out of 385 cases, 131 have already been discharged from the hospital. Mr Lee also shared that “Most are gradually improving.”

- Advertisement -

With this in mind, he urged Singaporeans to work hand-in-hand with the Government by adhering to the rules put in place for everyone’s safety. “The government is doing all we can to slow the spread of the virus, but everyone needs to support and comply with the measures we have put in place,” he said. “We must work together to keep ourselves, our families, and Singapore safe.”

Many netizens took to the comments section of Mr Lee’s post in order to call for a lockdown as well as for an extension of school closures. Seeing a lockdown as an effective means to counter the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Facebook users urged Mr Lee to take the said action.

“Most of us now are very worried (about) our current Covid-19 situation,” said netizen Rochele Matulac Dignadice, also citing the failure of people to practice social distancing in public areas such as public transportation. “Sir, I humbly ask you if (we can) lock down Singapore before the situation worsens,” she said, holding on to the hope of possibly containing the virus. “Maybe we can contain the virus easily if most of the people stay at home,” she said.

Other netizens expressed their concern over the protection of Singaporean children, urging Mr Lee to consider extending the school closures. “Please seriously consider closing schools for another week,” said Facebook user Jennifer Yii, “It is not worth the risk for the young children, regardless of what strict measures are implemented within school grounds.”