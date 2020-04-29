Singaporean writer lists 10 ways to talk to ‘the unconverted’ on migrant worker issues

- Advertisement -

Singapore—In a humorous and meaningful list, Yong Han Poh, Harvard student and editor-in-chief of the Singapore Policy Journal, listed 10 strategies for talking to “the unconverted” concerning the issue of migrant workers, which can be divisive along generational lines—with older folks clinging to notions that are, at best, outdated, and younger ones being more socially aware.

In Ms Yong’s case, “the unconverted” she is writing about is her own mother, who had sent her posts from Polish Blogger Michael Petraeus, who writes under the appellation “Critical Spectator.” Mr Petraeus has long adopted a very decidedly pro-establishment stance, and last week penned a lengthy post lambasting ‘do-gooders’ who fault the government for the Covid-19 outbreak among foreign workers.

This post, which went viral, had its share of detractors and supporters.

Ms Yong’s mother seemed to support Mr Petraeus prejudiced views, which led to Ms Yong’s list, which in turn has been shared almost 600 times.

Her list, entitled “Ten Bad Excuses To Do Nothing On Dorms (And Some Rebuttals)” lays out arguments against helping migrant workers and provides counter arguments both as a social justice warrior (SJW) and when talking to one’s mum, or maybe many others from that generation.

Ms Yong called it a “how-to guide to help change hearts and minds.”

For example, for the argument, “They chose to come here so we can treat them any way we want,” as an SJW she might answer, “wow, peak neoliberalism! the myth of free market logic as producing “just” outcomes! late late capitalism!”

But with her mother, she would take a more patient attitude, and actually help educate her on the issue. “Okay mummy. These migrant workers didn’t really “choose” to come here. Okay, they did, but some of them didn’t know what kind of jobs they would be doing, or what the living or working conditions in Singapore are like, or how little they will actually be earning because of how high the agency fees are. Sometimes, some of them got “conned” into coming, but can’t go back until they repay the agency fees, which might take several years.

Also, just because they ‘chose’ to come here, doesn’t mean we can treat them anyway we want.”

Ms Yong goes on to address other arguments commonly found in people’s mouths, such as the issue of it being better in Singapore than in other countries, that how life is part of their culture, that the Government should only be taking care of Singaporeans, and so on.

The writer’s rebuttal to the argument “NS bunk same what” is particularly hilarious. She writes that she would tell her mother, “You got do NS meh? How you know? You also never do NS what.”

And as the last point on her list she does take a dig at the Critical Spectator. For the argument “Most Singaporeans are ok with it,” unlike with the previous rebuttals, she has the same answer.

“SJWs: Only if you read the Critical Spectator…

With my mother: Only if you read the Critical Spectator…”

People commenting on Ms Yong’s post expressed their delight with her list, as she apparently struck a chord.

