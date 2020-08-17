Singaporean thanks Jamus Lim’s family for making sacrifices to help him serve the nation

- Advertisement -

A Singaporean thanked Jamus Lim’s wife and young daughter for making sacrifices to help him serve the nation as an opposition politician.

The new Sengkang GRC MP-elect shared on social media that a member of the public gave him two notes addressed to his wife and daughter, last weekend. Mr Lim said that the notes expressed appreciation for the sacrifices his wife and daughter have made, in the background, as they helped him along in his service to the nation.

Mr Lim, an economist who serves as an associate professor at Essec Business School, was fielded as one of the Workers’ Party’s (WP) new candidates at Sengkang GRC – a four-member ward that was newly carved out ahead of the election.

Despite being a new face on the political circuit, Mr Lim shot to fame and won hearts on the 2020 General Election campaign trail especially after taking part in a televised debate in which he clashed with ruling party minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

In a stunning upset, the WP team won Sengkang GRC and unseated three political office-holders, including prominent ruling party minister Ng Chee Meng. The WP’s win at Sengkang GRC was historic since it is only the second multi-member ward that has ever been won by the opposition.

In a Facebook post published yesterday (13 Aug), Mr Lim said that members of the public have gifted various items to him and while he deeply appreciates these gifts, he also values intangible gifts like words of encouragement from supporters and the commitment of volunteers. He wrote:

“Gifts can come in many forms. When engaging members of the public, we occasionally receive physical gifts, such as books or keychains or cookies or cakes (and, increasingly these days, masks). “As Members of Parliament, we are expected to declare such items and have them valued, and to pay for any that we wish to keep (to prevent such gifts from potentially influencing our policy choices). “But just as valuable are the intangible gifts we receive from residents and supporters: their dedication of time and energy as volunteers, their feedback on how we can craft better policy for Singapore, and the words of encouragement to keep doing what we do.”

Mr Lim shared: “Like two little notes I received last weekend, addressed to my wife and daughter, that expressed appreciation for the sacrifices they have made, in the background, as they helped me along in my service to the nation. The value of such gifts is incalculable.”

