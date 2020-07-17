Singaporean says Govt made voting easier for those in special circumstances because of his initiative

- Advertisement -

Singaporean Daniel De Costa has said that the Government took some extra steps to make voting more accessible for those who have special circumstances, because of a legal challenge he had initiated.

On 23 June, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced during a live televised announcement that President Halimah Yacob had dissolved the 13th Parliament of Singapore and had issued a writ of election with nominations to be held a week later on 30 June.

That same day, Mr De Costa initiated a constitutional challenge and sought a court order prohibiting the Returning Officer from proceeding with holding the general election. He cited Section 24(3) of the Parliamentary Elections Act and argued that the calling of the election is in breach of the right to free and fair elections given the COVID pandemic.

Mr De Costa also sought court declarations that the right to vote and the right to free and fair elections are fundamental rights guaranteed to all citizens under the Constitution of Singapore. To mount his constitutional challenge, Mr De Costa put out a crowdfunding appeal and donors transferred funds to personal bank account.

While the election was not halted and took place as planned on 10 July, Mr De Costa has said that he believes the Government took some extra steps to make voting more accessible for those who have special circumstances because of his constitutional challenge.

For the first time in Singapore’s history as an independent nation, polling hours were extended by two hours. Polling was supposed to take place from 8am to 8pm but at 7pm, the Elections Department said that all polling stations would be open until 10pm so that those who are waiting in long lines outside some stations would have a chance to cast their ballots.

This is the fourth constitutional challenge mounted by Mr De Costa, who is accused of criminal defamation for writing an article alleging corruption in the Cabinet, that was published by The Online Citizen (TOC). The 37-year-old was also charged for using another person’s email address to send the article to TOC, without the person’s consent.

In his first legal challenge, Mr De Costa argued that the defamation charges against him were unlawful given the question of whether the Cabinet should be considered a “person” with a reputation to be protected under the law.

In his second challenge, he asked whether the charges against him contravened Article 12 (1) of Singapore’s Constitution, which states that “all persons are equal before the law and entitled to the equal protection of the law,” since the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) did not prosecute the Prime Minister’s siblings for making similar allegations against him.

When both the cases were dismissed, Mr De Costa made a bid to have his question about Article 12 of the Constitution referred to the High Court. A district judge dismissed this third legal challenge.