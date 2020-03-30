Singaporean man’s passport cancelled by ICA for breaching Stay Home Notice

- Advertisement -

In a media release on March 29 (Sun), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced that it had cancelled the passport of Singapore citizen Mr Goh Illya Victor, 53, for breaching the Stay-Home Notice (SHN) requirements.

Having travelled from Singapore to Batam, Indonesia on March 3 2020 (Tue), he returned to Singapore on 19 March 2020 (Thur) via Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal. He was served with a SHN upon his entry due to his recent travel to Indonesia.

Despite ICA officers warning him that it would be a breach of the SHN requirements and he could face penalties, Mr Goh decided to return to Indonesia on the same day.

Mr Goh returned to Singapore on March 24 (Tue) through the Singapore Cruise Centre and was issued with a second 14-day SHN from Mar 24 to Apr 7.

ICA said that Mr Goh had displayed irresponsible conduct by not complying with the requirements of his first SHN. Therefore they had cancelled his passport and referred the case to the Ministry of Health (MOH) for investigation into his breach of SHN requirements.

ICA also stated that strong enforcement action will be taken against those who do not comply with the SHN requirements. On top of having their passport cancelled, they can be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act and its Regulations, facing a fine up to S$10,000 and/or up to six months’ imprisonment.

ICA reminded all travellers to make sure they submit complete and accurate travel declarations.