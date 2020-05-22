Singaporean invokes civic duty and urges foreigners at Robertson Quay to wear masks; one tells him to “F*ck off”

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took matters into his own hands and began advising foreigners along Robertson Quay to wear a mask. He was told to “F*ck off” by an individual after being asked to abide by Singapore laws.

On Wednesday (May 20), Mr Zhao took to Facebook to share his encounters with foreigners at Robertson Quay, which has recently been highlighted by the community as a place where circuit breaker measures are breached.

According to Mr Zhao, two policemen and two social distancing ambassadors in the area advised him that the foreigners were merely “brisk walking” and therefore did not need to be wearing face masks. However, the photos showed a couple of foreigners sitting on a bench or leaning on a guard rail without face masks.

The other photo of a man and woman in exercise attire showed they were the only ones in the area not wearing a mask.

In an accompanying video, Mr Zhao was seen catching up to one guy, in particular, walking without a face mask. “Excuse me, sir. Can you wear your mask, please.”

The foreigner looked back and said, “Oh, f*ck off, mate,” before resuming his walk.

“Hello, can you please wear your mask,” Mr Zhao repeated. “You are not jogging, you are not brisk walking, you are not running. Please wear your mask.”

The foreigner turned back to show that he placed his mask on. “I’m wearing it,” he said.

“Please abide by Singapore laws, ok. We are putting out the law and effort to fight the virus.” The foreigner could be heard vaguely replying, “Yeah, and so what.”

Mr Zhao mentioned in a comment that he was out exercising in preparation for his fourth Ironman competition when the circuit breaker ends. Apart from being told to “F*ck off,” Mr Zhao noted that the foreigner also muttered “F*ck Singapore” after donning his mask.

In his post, Mr Zhao wondered if it was so difficult for law enforcers and ambassadors to uphold the law. “I’m a Singaporean, my country is skewed by Covid-19 pandemic, and immeasurable efforts had been put forth to arrest its spread,” he noted.

Netizens applauded Mr Zhao’s efforts and thanked him for speaking out. Many commented that “more should be done” regarding the issue of double standards when it comes to foreigners breaching circuit breaker rules.

These two (2) policemen and two (2) social distancing ambassadors just told me these people are merely 'brisk walking'… Posted by 招積 on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

