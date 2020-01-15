Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz flashes his privates in yet another public fight

- Advertisement -

Notorious local actor and singer Aliff Aziz has been caught in another public altercation.

In a video shared on social media by Facebook group Official_Fidz, a man resembling the actor can be seen arguing with someone outside of a restaurant in Singapore.

In the video that is almost 2 minutes long, 29-year-old Mr Aliff throws a chair at the person he yells at and tries to provoke said person by unzipping his pants, flashing them and yelling: “suck my ****” and “Tell your boss to come down!”

Another man with him tries to defuse the situation and pull him away but Mr Aliff continues yelling.

- Advertisement -

After realizing that he was being recorded, he tells the man behind the camera: “Eh, you don’t have to record this.”

Last year, divorce was granted to Bella Astillah, wife of Mr Aliff after she revealed that “he cheats too much.”

On May 16 (Thursday), the Syariah Court in Kuala Lumpur approved the divorce requested by Aliff’s wife. When the judge asked Ms Bella, 25, why she wanted a divorce, she cited their differences, and while tearing up revealed, “my husband always cheats on me.”

Ms Bella added that she had video and photo evidence to back up her claims.

Aliff did not contest the allegations.

The court ordered Aliff to pay RM1,000 (S$330) a month in alimony to help pay for the couple’s two-year-old son’s expenses.

Mr Aliff, who married Ms Bella in 2016 after dating for nine months, cheated on his wife numerous times.

He was caught in his first extra-marital affair a mere nine months into their marriage. Just three months after Ms Bella had given birth to their first child, he was caught alone in a karaoke room with actress Afifah Nasir. The actress admitted that the photo captured by CCTV cameras showing her and Mr Aliff holding hands were true.

Last year, he was also accused of stealing a box of cigarettes and a lighter from a man at a Starbucks outlet in Plaza Singapura. On a separate occasion, he was also arrested for brawling in public at Orchard Road which resulted in him being charged with disorderly conduct. /TISG