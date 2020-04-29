Singapore: Why the Covid 19 infection rate is so high and death rate so low

- Advertisement -

Singapore—In Asia, Singapore has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, second only to China, where the outbreak began. And yet, Singapore’s death toll is among the lowest in the world, having recorded only 14 deaths since its first infection on January 23.

To find out why the death rate is so low, one must first take a look at Singapore’s relatively high infection rate. Singapore has 2,528.75 Covid-19 cases per one million people, which is comparable to the United Kingdom, with 2,365.44 per million, and the Netherlands, with 2,191.56 per million. But 21,092 people have died in the UK and 4,518 in the Netherlands, compared to Singapore’s 14 deaths.

One reason why Singapore’s infection rate is so high is because of the sheer number of tests it has performed. The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday in a statement that Singapore has tested about 2,100 per 100,000 persons, a higher rate than in many countries.

“In comparison, the US has tested 1,600 per 100,000 and the UK 1,000 per 100,000,” the statement read. “The higher intensity of testing allows us to pick up far more cases than many other countries.”

Indeed, Singapore is now able to test over 8,000 people per day for the coronavirus.

Since the vast majority of people who get Covid-19 have only mild symptoms, and some are even asymptomatic, it’s possible that infection rates in other countries are actually much higher than official numbers show, but not enough testing has been done due to the unavailability of testing kits.

Because of this, even while the global infection rate has reached three million and some countries are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday (Apr 27) that the pandemic is “far from over” and expressed concerns about “the increasing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and some Asian countries. As in all regions, cases and deaths are under reported in many countries in these regions, because of low testing capacity.”

One reason why Singapore’s death toll is so low is because of the relatively young age of its patients, who have only mild symptoms. The vast majority of the country’s coronavirus patients are migrant workers housed in dormitories.

Due to the mild nature of these cases, many of the infected workers are kept in isolation facilities instead of hospitals. This is significant because it has kept Singapore’s health care system from getting overwhelmed, which means this allows hospitals to continue to provide a high standard of care to those who are gravely ill with Covid-19, according to a report from the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The number of patients needing critical care reached a high of 32 on April 10, but has since gone down to only 22 of late.

Another reason for Singapore’s low death rate, SCMP adds, is that its senior citizens have a low infection rate, having heeded official instructions to stay home. Many countries with higher death rates have seen fatalities among the elderly, especially in nursing homes. In Europe, around half of the fatalities occurred in nursing homes, the WHO said on April 23. In contrast, only five nursing homes in Singapore have seen coronavirus infections.

A contributor to Singapore’s low death rate is its younger population. The President of the Asia Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection, Paul Tambyah, said the proportion of elderly people in Singapore is much smaller than in Italy and Spain. And while the average age of those who died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore is 78, there has not been an outbreak among its senior citizens, unlike in other countries. —/TISG

