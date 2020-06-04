Singapore to reopen borders next week starting with trips to China

- Advertisement -

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced that from next Monday (June 8), Singapore will gradually reopen its borders starting with official or business trips between the country and six provinces in China.

Under a “fast lane” arrangement, the provinces currently involved are Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang.

Travellers will have undergo two swab tests; in their home country and in their destination country. They would also have to follow itineraries that have been approved earlier by the relevant government agencies.

Travellers from China that are yet to travel to Singapore must do a Covid-19 swab test 48 hours before departure, and another swab test when they land at Changi Airport.

- Advertisement -

Upon entry into Singapore, the traveller must remain in isolation in accommodations at a non-residential address they have sourced themselves and declared, for one to two days until the test result is known.

In addition, travellers may not take mass public transport such as the MRT and buses. They are allowed to get around only in private hire cars/taxis or transport provided by their company.

If tested positive for Covid-19, the traveller will undergo medical treatment in Singapore at his own cost. If the result of that test comes back negative, the traveller can then proceed with the itinerary that was planned by his sponsor and he must adhere to it for the first 14 days.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a joint statement that the move to pilot fast lane arrangements with other countries comes in conjunction with the move towards reopening after the circuit breaker.

The statement said: “This is part of Singapore’s gradual reopening of our borders for Singaporeans and residents to conduct essential activities overseas and to allow safe travel for foreigners entering Singapore in limited numbers, with the necessary safeguards in place to ensure public health considerations are addressed.”

/TISG