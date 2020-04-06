Singapore Pools to be closed from April 7

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Apr 3 (Fri) that to combat the pandemic, all workplaces, except those providing essential services, and schools would be closed for a month-long ‘circuit-breaker’. Subsequently, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said that Singapore Pools would be closed too as it is not an essential service.

Singapore Pools said that they will be suspending all online and outlet sales from April 6 (Mon). The outlets will still remain open on that day to facilitate prize claims and will be closed from April 7 (Tue). They will be closely monitoring the development of the Covid-19 situation before resuming sales.

Although all online betting has ceased, you can still log on to your Singapore Pools Account to check your transaction history and access other non-betting features. Transfer of funds back to your bank account will not be affected as long as the bank link set up is present.

As the TOTO draw on Apr 6 (Mon) will not be taking place, refunds will be issued for the tickets. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded while details of the refund for tickets purchased at outlets will be released at a later date.

After April 6, prize claims will be available upon resumption of operations. Ticket validity will be extended from 180 days to a period be determined, for customers who are unable to claim prizes before the suspension. For online accounts, no action is necessary as the prizes will be automatically credited to your account.

Below are the last draw dates:

Last 4D draw: 5 April 2020

Last TOTO draw: 2 April 2020

Last Singapore Sweep draw: 1 April 2020

Horse racing betting will no longer be offered form April 6 as well.

Below are the winning numbers from the last two draws yesterday (April 4) and today (April 5).