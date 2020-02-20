Singapore Blogfather mrbrown reacts to the SG Budget 2020

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE — On Tuesday (Feb 18), prominent Singaporean blogger mrbrown, also known as Lee Kin Mun, took to Twitter to air his thoughts on Singapore’s 2020 Budget.

In the last few days, the unveiling of Singapore’s Budget for the fiscal year of 2020 has been at the forefront of the news, providing a brief respite from the seemingly-endless barrage of updates on the COVID-19 outbreak, which is continuing its spread around the world.

On Tuesday (Feb 18), Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat read the 2020 Budget, a S$106 billion plan focused on providing more support to individuals, families, workers, the elderly and businesses. Fund top-ups, ministries’ expenditures and special transfers have also been allocated. Two packages totalling S$5.6 billion have been specifically geared to helping workers, firms and households weather the coronavirus epidemic.

Upon the release of the Budget, netizens took to social media to share their reactions to the Budget. Opinions on different schemes were mixed—some were sceptical of the no-GST-hike announcement, while others doubted whether the measures the Government had laid out for the elderly were sufficient.

mrbrown, who has garnered a following in Singapore for his outspoken blogs, Singlish podcasts and satirical commentaries, commented on the Budget on Twitter later that day:

Ok. I finally found the time to tweet about SIngapore Budget 2020. Limpeh this year boh simi budget. Tankew.#sgbudget2020 — mrbrown (@mrbrown) February 18, 2020

Translated, it reads, “I, your father, this year got nothing from budget. Thank you.”

While he said that he finally found the time to comment on the Budget, his tweet didn’t elaborate any further.

/TISG